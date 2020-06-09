Great Lakes
NASA Goddard photo

Water levels are expected to be near or above record highs on most of the Great Lakes over the next six months, with several lakes already at record levels.

Deanna Apps, physical scientist for the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Lakes Michigan, Huron and Erie set new records for May water levels, with above-normal rainfall recorded last month.

