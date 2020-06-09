...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
LATE TONIGHT...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, PRICE. IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, ASHLAND,
IRON, AND SAWYER.
* FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT.
* HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AND BRING SEVERAL INCHES OF
RAIN TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF
RAIN IN SOME LOCATIONS IS POSSIBLE. THERE'S STILL UNCERTAINTY ON
EXACTLY WHERE THE HIGHEST PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Water levels are expected to be near or above record highs on most of the Great Lakes over the next six months, with several lakes already at record levels.
Deanna Apps, physical scientist for the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Lakes Michigan, Huron and Erie set new records for May water levels, with above-normal rainfall recorded last month.
