By a vote of 161 to 139, a Tuesday recall election failed to unseat Butternut School Board President Gary Mertig.

Mertig, who has been on the board for 31 years, had a winning margin of 13.6% among the 300-vote total over rival Nate Pritzl of the Price County’s town of Lake.

