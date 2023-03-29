Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Houle, age 67, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 30, 1955 in Ashland, the daughter of Jack and Marilyn Larson.

Becky was a member of the Ashland High School 1973 graduating class. She married Dale Houle and together raised a son, Chris “C.J” Houle. Becky worked at Frankie’s Pizza in Ashland, WI and for Halvor Lines Trucking, Superior, WI and enjoyed the many treasured friends she made along the way.

