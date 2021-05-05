We seem to be in a holding pattern here in the Northland where we have one or two days of actual spring followed by several days of cold and damp. It's late enough in the season that it sounds like spring in the morning even when the temperatures don't feel like it. Songbirds are making all kinds of racket, turkeys are gobbling and grouse are drumming. Those white-throated sparrows that were under my feeder a week ago have been joined by dozens of their friends, and my tree swallows are back in the nest boxes and flirting on the peak of the roof. One bird that seems to be all over the place this spring in the open areas is the eastern meadowlark. We had one around last year, which I couldn't immediately identify because its song was different from the ones I've heard further south, but this year they seem to be everywhere south of Ashland.
Eastern meadowlarks aren't actually part of the lark family: they're part of the blackbird family and are related to grackles, bobolinks and orioles. If you're out in open or agricultural areas, you'll probably hear them before you see them. These compact, robin-sized birds are the same mottled color as corn stubble on their backs, making them almost impossible to spot down in the dry grass. Where they really stand out is when they're out on a perch, where their fluting song, bright yellow underparts and striking V-shaped chest markings make it easier to identify them. Their songs vary enough that you have to listen carefully to the tone instead of a specific recognizable phrase; I'd suggest going to a birding website like allaboutbirds.org or a birding app to listen to examples of their songs (I have to insert another apology to my cats for listening to these recordings to the point where the cats are meowing and chewing on me to make me turn them off). There are up to 17 subspecies of eastern meadowlarks and weirdly, the ones I'm hearing here in the town of Gingles sound most like a subspecies from Arizona (Lillian's).
