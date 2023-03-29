Ralph T. Clement, age 83, of Ashland, passed away with loving family by his side, Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 6, 1939 in Ironwood, MI, the son of Joseph and Gladys (LaJoice) Clement.

Ralph graduated High School in Saxon, WI. Early in his life, he worked as a miner, construction worker and for a trailer house factory. Ralph also loved working outdoors which kept him very busy with several carpentry and odd jobs for friends and family throughout his life.

