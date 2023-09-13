Ralph Allen Frostman, age 76, of Iron River, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born February 7, 1947, in Ashland, the son of Raymond and Gladys “Nonnie” (Stefinski) Frostman.

Ralph attended grade school in Oulu, Washburn and Stevens Point. Ralph’s best memories from childhood were going to school in Oulu with all of his friends. He graduated from Stevens Point High School in 1965, became a journeyman printer and worked for the McHenry Plaindealer, drove asphalt trucks in Kenosha and Stevens Point and attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Ralph then began driving for Schneider transport in Green Bay at the age of 22, becoming the company’s youngest driver and making hauls all over the United States. On April 24, 1971, he married Mary Plunkett, in Plover, WI. He moved to Maple and started working with his father, crushing and hauling gravel. Ralph, while in Maple and then later in Iron River, founded his businesses South Shore Sand and Gravel, South Shore Waste Systems and a demolition disposal, in Iron River. He served as the Maple Town Chairman for three years and on the Bayfield County Board for eight years. Ralph loved shooting pool, playing several years on teams for Jardines, Jack and Edna’s, and Windsor Willies. He loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the South Shore Cardinals sports teams. Ralph traveled widely with his family and friends. His favorite places to go were Las Vegas, NV and Biloxi, MS. Other memorable trips he took included going to Venezuela and fishing in Alaska. Traveling with Ralph was always an adventure--you never knew if you’d run out of gas or spend the night in a blizzard on the Interstate. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor hidden within a grumpy exterior and his generosity.

