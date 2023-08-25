...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL
BAYFIELD, SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTH CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTIES
THROUGH 230 PM CDT...
At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cable, or 16 miles northeast of Hayward, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Namekagon Lake around 210 PM CDT.
Namekagon around 215 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Clam Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Raleigh Lee Fox, age 95, a long-time resident of Iron River and Ashland, passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Lee was born and raised in Iron River and graduated from Iron River High School. After graduation, he immediately joined the Army and served in the occupation forces of Japan at the end of WWII. Upon his return, Lee attended Superior State (now UW-Superior). He later met and married the beautiful Nina Smart from Butternut while working as a surveyor. After marrying, they lived in northern Minnesota where he worked for the Duluth, Mesabi and Iron Range Railway.
Lee and Nina raised their family on a small hobby farm in Ashland. He was hired as a patrolman for the Ashland Police Department (APD) in 1957 and later served as the Chief of Police from 1976 to 1983. After he retired from the APD, he and his wife built their log home in Iron River. After completing the log home--not being one to have moss growing under his feet--he walked through the woods from his home to the sound of a logging operation. Thus, starting his first ‘retirement job’ working for Mickey Kurilla. Lee spent most of his 40-year retirement caretaking properties in the Iron River/Delta area, with the longest one being the “Delta Deer Farm” owned by the Lee Getschow family. He was also very proud of his time with the Wisconsin Conservation Congress spanning over 20 years. Most notable was his work on the Deer 2000 and Big Game Study Committees. His passions were the great outdoors, hunting, trapping, ice fishing, and gardening.
