Duluth pianist and ragtime aficionado Sam Black will perform ragtime piano greats at the Bayfield Presbyterian Church Thursday Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Part of the Bayfield Summer Concert series, the program is titled The Truly August World of Ragtime between 1897 and 1984 —Giants of American Ragtime. It will feature some better-known works by early 20th century composers such as “Ragtime Oriole” by James Scott, “American Beauty Rag” by Joseph Lamb and “Chrysanthemum Rag” by Scott Joplin, as well as music in the ragtime style by a number of others.
Black is no stranger to the Bayfield Summer Music series. He began playing music with the Rev. Dennis Michno at Christ Episcopal Church (the founder of Mostly Schubert Concert Series) in the summer of 1999 and has been connected to the Bayfield Summer Music series for most of the past two decades. For 50-plus years, Black has served a variety of church denominations with his skills as organist/choir director/pianist/vocalist, and even the occasional sermon. He is well known to regular Bayfield concertgoers for his wit, musicality and dedication to educating and entertaining his audiences.
