Ice racing

With at least a 10-year history of racing on Chequamegon Bay, the LSIRA is set to start racing again Jan. 8, at 12 p.m. Anywhere from 200 to 400 fans are expected to watch 10-15 drivers cruise around the freshly groomed ice track. (Contributed photo)

A strange but familiar sight will again appear on the Chequamegon Bay every Saturday this January and February when the speed demons of the Lake Superior Ice Racing Association take to the ice in their stock cars with studded tires and roaring engines. LSIRA Secretary Laurisa Richardson saod the races are as much about family, fans and friends as they are about speeding around an ice track.

"This season will be like no other," said Richardson, who also races. "We are having some NASCAR Xfinity drivers come race some of our cars with us. We have heard of some new drivers possibly joining us this season. The drivers try to keep the races action-packed but very competitive since we all run for points. Fans can watch from their cars and drivers will go over so kids can get pictures with the cars and get close to them. It's free to watch and our goal is to make it a family fun event to help winter go by."

