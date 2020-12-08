Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FT, HIGHEST ALONG THE NORTH SHORE. * WHERE...DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI, GRAND MARAIS TO TACONITE HARBOR MN AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&