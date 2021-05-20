Stricker1

Jared Stricker will graduate this year as one of the most decorated athletes in Ashland High School history. He won a state championship this year while accumulating a lifetime 146-6 record. (Contributed photo)

Jared Stricker will leave Ashland High School this year as one of the most decorated athletes in school history. We caught up with him to discuss his success — capped by his recent state title — the people who have influenced him and the work required to excel at the sport’s loftiest levels.

Question: Tell readers about your experiences with wrestling, leading up to this latest run of accomplishments.

Stricker has committed to wrestling at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he intends to continue his success and win a national title. (Contributed photo)

