...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Jared Stricker will graduate this year as one of the most decorated athletes in Ashland High School history. He won a state championship this year while accumulating a lifetime 146-6 record. (Contributed photo)
Jared Stricker will leave Ashland High School this year as one of the most decorated athletes in school history. We caught up with him to discuss his success — capped by his recent state title — the people who have influenced him and the work required to excel at the sport’s loftiest levels.
Question: Tell readers about your experiences with wrestling, leading up to this latest run of accomplishments.
