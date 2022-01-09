...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Gusty winds to 25 knots will continue.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The former Northern Edge Sports Bar and Fore’n Aft restaurant has gradually been remodeled and updated for the move. (Photo contributed by Big Top Chautauqua)
Members of the Blue Canvas Orchestra will have a much more suitable rehearsal location in the new 100-seat events center that will be part of the Big Top's new headquarters. (Photo contributed by Big Top Chautauqua)
Members of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua’s Blue Canvas Orchestra have for years retreated to the confined basement of the yellow brick building in Washburn that housed the Chautauqua’s administrative offices to practice for their performances.
The basement was not only cramped, it was dark and musty with lousy acoustics. A less inspiring atmosphere for making music would be hard to imagine.
