Big top 1

Members of the Blue Canvas Orchestra will have a much more suitable rehearsal location in the new 100-seat events center that will be part of the Big Top's new headquarters. (Photo contributed by Big Top Chautauqua)

Members of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua’s Blue Canvas Orchestra have for years retreated to the confined basement of the yellow brick building in Washburn that housed the Chautauqua’s administrative offices to practice for their performances.

The basement was not only cramped, it was dark and musty with lousy acoustics. A less inspiring atmosphere for making music would be hard to imagine.

Big Top Moving #3 .jpg

The former Northern Edge Sports Bar and Fore’n Aft restaurant has gradually been remodeled and updated for the move. (Photo contributed by Big Top Chautauqua)
Biig Top Moving #6 - Terry Matier .jpg

Matier
Big Top Moving #4 .jpg

Sitting behind her counter and getting things organized at the future box office and gift shop is Box Office Manager Vannessa Gordon.
Big Top Moving #5 .jpg

John Hunt of Hunt Electric installs lighting fixtures in the new Event Center. The center will seat up to 100 people for year around events. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments