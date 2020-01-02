The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Highway 13 between Highway D and Highway F in Phillips.
The meeting is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Phillips City Council Room, located at 174 S. Eyder Ave. in Phillips. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.
