MILWAUKEE (AP) — Demonstrations in Wisconsin over a grand jury's decision not to indict Louisville, Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor's death were relatively peaceful with protesters in Milwaukee blocking traffic on an interstate.
Dozens of demonstrators marched along Interstate 94 Wednesday night as a large number of Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies held traffic back. The demonstration created a long backup on the interstate. The group eventually exited the interstate and headed into downtown Milwaukee.
