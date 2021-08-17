Prosecutors are seeking a new trial against a former Ashland pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child following a mistrial the first time he faced charges.
Tony Lashbrook, 54, who was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement was granted a mistrial in April by Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Angeline Winton at the request of defense attorney Joseph Rafferty. Rafferty said prosecutors had not provided written material that passed between Assistant District Attorney Ruth Kressel and Rhonda Bryhn, a child sexual abuse therapist who testified in the case, as required by state law.
