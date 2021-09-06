...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior.
BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Four congressional Democrats who are part of the progressive “Squad” and want President Joe Biden to stop construction of the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline traveled to the shores of the Mississippi River to make their plea.
Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were spending the holiday weekend visiting Bemidji and other parts of northern Minnesota to speak with members of Indigenous communities and others who have been protesting the project.
