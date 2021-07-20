Hall of Fame Dillon Football

This 1950s era photo provided by the Green Bay Packers shows Bobby Dillon. Dillon initially planned to retire after the ’58 season for the simple reason he could make more money working for Wilsonart, a countertop company for which he eventually became the CEO. But Vince Lombardi took charge as Packers coach in 1959 and asked Dillon to return, calling him the NFL’s best defensive back. Dillon passed away at age 89 in August 2019, five months before he was selected for the Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class. (Green Bay Packers via AP)

Of the 26 men who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as Packers and preceded Bobby Dillon into the shrine, nearly all won an NFL championship with Green Bay. Dillon never got the chance.

Indeed, during his eight superb seasons with the storied franchise, Dillon was one of the best defensive players in the league. But the Packers were an NFL weakling at the time, going 33-61-2 while Dillon was playing safety so well he made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he retired to Emlen Tunnell.

