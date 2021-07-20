...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12 AM CDT Wednesday, July 21. This advisory affects people in
all Wisconsin counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will be transported along a
frontal boundary from northeast to southwest throughout the day.
Associated spikes in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations
have been observed and may result in air quality index (AQI) values
reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups
include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and
cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities
for a prolonged period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
This 1950s era photo provided by the Green Bay Packers shows Bobby Dillon. Dillon initially planned to retire after the ’58 season for the simple reason he could make more money working for Wilsonart, a countertop company for which he eventually became the CEO. But Vince Lombardi took charge as Packers coach in 1959 and asked Dillon to return, calling him the NFL’s best defensive back. Dillon passed away at age 89 in August 2019, five months before he was selected for the Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class. (Green Bay Packers via AP)
Of the 26 men who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as Packers and preceded Bobby Dillon into the shrine, nearly all won an NFL championship with Green Bay. Dillon never got the chance.
Indeed, during his eight superb seasons with the storied franchise, Dillon was one of the best defensive players in the league. But the Packers were an NFL weakling at the time, going 33-61-2 while Dillon was playing safety so well he made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he retired to Emlen Tunnell.
