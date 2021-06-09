As I write this, the police have ordered the Treaty People Gathering in northern Minnesota to disperse. Arrests are being made for the pipeline protesters and water protectors who refuse to leave. Some organizations have called this resistance to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline expansion "the new Standing Rock," referring to the resistance camp at the Missouri River regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. Indigenous leaders clarified that there is only one Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and the Treaty People Gathering is a continuation of the fight to protect water everywhere.
Line 3 is a massive pipeline carrying oil from the tar sands region of Canada through northern Minnesota to Superior. The planned route for the expansion crosses hundreds of waterways, including the headwaters of the Mississippi River, passes extremely close to the border of multiple Native nations, and across hundreds of miles of treaty-protected land, which those communities depend on for drinking water and wild rice gathering. Indigenous women leading the struggle against the Line 3 pipeline called for all people to come to the front lines in northern Minnesota and rise for their treaty rights alongside them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.