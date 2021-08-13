Nothing but the prairie flowers looks truly happy these days. I’m talking outdoor perennial flowers and I’m talking without any help, that is. For example: black-eyed Susan, sunflower, goldenrod, coneflower, hardy lilies, mallow, milkweed. Outside it is dry underfoot, there is an orange haze in the sky from fires a thousand miles away. The meteorologist on the nightly news says “scorcher” often, “deluge”, “catastrophic.” Newspaper headlines don’t look too hopeful. Some people and plants look wilted these days; but what of the happy-looking ones? Prairie flower roots are very long, tapped deep into the soil and hidden away from the fingers of drought, fire and grazing. Their genes know adversity. They create dense masses of root system, like a family network of clasped hands. Not as fancy as annuals, and mostly shades of yellow and purple, they are called plain, drab. But while others stop their show in tough times, fade and cringe, prairie flowers smile and wave in the too-bright sunshine. Today I watch the tough summer-long bee balm just beginning to fade. The hummingbirds at play in the red and pink masses must soon find another flower type. The bittersweet vine gives suggestions with its hydra of arms. They point — here? There? Perhaps this one? Those? Like a rangy green traffic cop, wildly helping out. It is mid August in the Northland. The Fourth of July is checked off. The whole month of July, in fact, is nothing but a dreamy dream of pure summer. August is not far behind to be crossed out on the wall calendar. From a visitor’s point of view it is a playland of perfection still. To us, as well, for sure; but we see the underpinnings. Flowers need watering, plants need pruning, school has informed us it’s time to think about our child’s sports and music choices, college beckons, and a few folks have asked about our Labor Day plans. No one has mentioned the “S word” yet…but. Oh no worries, plenty of summer left. The summer will go on almost all of September without us as we fill up our calendars with football games and cross country foot races, with classes and earlier bedtimes, with the pruning of those fancy flowers and the admiring of the late summer ones. They take care of themselves a little better, those perennials with the long roots like snaky fingers dug deep in the cool soil. They’re hanging on — tough.
Beneath this sort of fallish-gray melancholy sky there is that time-passing feeling come round again, inching its way along. Time passing is an always thing, it never ends. Winter always follows summer, night always follows day. The party ends eventually, no matter how fun. Turn out the lights. So what of those tap roots? Oh my, if your roots are dug deep in the good soil of the earth, then it’s all OK. If you’ve got a strong rooty network, then you’re a happy prairie flower still waving in the late summer wind. Not always fancy, but you won’t be swayed too much by the winds of change, the seasons of life, the fires raging. The heat of the day or the dark of night or that of life won’t affect you overly much, for you and that prairie flower have all your sustenance built up inside. It’s that long taproot of yours, the part no one sees. It’s who you are no matter what goes on about you. Your smiling face waves in the sunshine hot as it may be, fierce as the things that come at you. This, for you non-metaphor lovers, is your values, your beliefs, your loves, your preferences, you, yourself. Your bloom may be different from others or it may be similar. The important thing — yours is beautiful and a part of you. This is your strength; your inner one — as the days, the year, the world, morphs into something else from time to time. Again and again. Because it does. Because it will.
