A 10-minute long power outage hit the downtown Ashland area Thursday, affecting electric service to 1,330 customers, said a representative of Xcel Energy.

The outage was caused by an equipment malfunction at the Bayfront generating facility in Ashland. It lasted from 12:02 p.m. until 12:12 p.m.

