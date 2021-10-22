A 54-year-old Marquette, Mich. man was killed Thursday afternoon when a power pole he was working to replace fell on him, striking him on the head.
Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said the man, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, was part of a crew from Hooper Corp., an electric power and mechanical contractor based in Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.