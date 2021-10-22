Ambulance
A 54-year-old Marquette, Mich. man was killed Thursday afternoon when a power pole he was working to replace fell on him, striking him on the head.

Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said the man, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, was part of a crew from Hooper Corp., an electric power and mechanical contractor based in Madison.

