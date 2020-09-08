Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&