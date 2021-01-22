GREEN BAY (AP) — Green Bay police and the Brown County Tavern League are working together to make sure bars and restaurants are enforcing coronavirus protocol for Sunday's NFC championship game.
Police Cmdr. Kevin Warych says he saw some "pretty alarming pictures on social media," during last Saturday's Green Bay Packers game. Posts showed patrons without masks packed into bars and restaurants.
