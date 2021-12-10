...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
except 1 to 3 inches for northern Bayfield county.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Ashland Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions for Wisconsin can also be found at 511wi.gov.
&&
Police have suspended their investigation into the incident unless new information comes to light. (Photo contributed by Pat Daoust)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.