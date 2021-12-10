Bad candy (copy)

Police have suspended their investigation into the incident unless new information comes to light. (Photo contributed by Pat Daoust)

Washburn Police have suspended an investigation into the source of a razor blade that a child found in a bag of crackers that she received while trick-or-treating in Washburn.

Police have found no new information since the blade was discovered by the 13-year-old girl. The case remains open and unsolved but inactive, Police Chief Ken Johnson said.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments