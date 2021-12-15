A social media post of a possible threat to Hayward High School proved to be unsubstantiated and “there is no immediate threat to the Hayward School District,” according to Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero.

In news release Tuesday afternoon Dec. 14, Clapero stated that at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, the Hayward Police Department received a complaint of a possible threat to the Hayward High School.

