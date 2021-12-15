...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Police: Social media threat to Hayward schools 'unsubstantiated'
A social media post of a possible threat to Hayward High School proved to be unsubstantiated and “there is no immediate threat to the Hayward School District,” according to Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero.
In news release Tuesday afternoon Dec. 14, Clapero stated that at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, the Hayward Police Department received a complaint of a possible threat to the Hayward High School.
