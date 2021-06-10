...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of
65-70 degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95
to 100 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay
in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Security guards check on protesters under a boat blocking an entrance to an Enbridge Line 3 pumping station near Park Rapids, in northern Minnesota, Tuesday June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)
FARGO, N.D. — Nearly 250 people were arrested when protesters attempting to stop the final leg of the reconstruction of an oil pipeline across northwestern Minnesota took over a pump station, police said Wednesday.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said that 43 workers at the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pump station were trapped inside the site for some time Monday morning when demonstrators locked them in behind the front gate. Protesters also put up barricades and dug trenches across roads, “presumably in preparation” for a standoff with law enforcement, Aukes said.
