Bayfield County Sheriff's investigators were meeting Friday morning with the driver of a black SUV that may have been involved in Thursday's fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 2.

Chief Deputy Andy Runice declined to name the driver, saying only that he is a male. The driver contacted the department after it released photos of a black SUV taken from security cameras near the crash scene and said it wanted to speak with the driver.

