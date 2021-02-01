Wisconsin Mall Incident

Authorities respond to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wis., after two people were shot in the mall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

 William Glasheen

GRAND CHUTE (AP) — Police in a northern Wisconsin town identified late Sunday a person shot and killed at a mall and said they were looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting.

Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died as a result of the gunfire that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Police Officer Travis Waas said in a statement. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments