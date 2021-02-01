GRAND CHUTE (AP) — Police in a northern Wisconsin town identified late Sunday a person shot and killed at a mall and said they were looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting.
Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died as a result of the gunfire that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Police Officer Travis Waas said in a statement. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
