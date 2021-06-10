Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES... Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of 65-70 degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.