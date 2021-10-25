Ashland police are welcoming residents to visit their new station on Friday Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Visitors will be able to tour the $4.5 million dollar facility and meet with police officers and staff. The station is located at 414 11th Ave. W. Coffee, water and cupcakes will be provided. Facemasks will be required of all visitors.
