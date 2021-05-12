The Penokee Mountain trail loop accessible near Mellen traverses mostly upland with plenty of conifers, but hikers should also be prepared for swampy areas where springs flow. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris.)
One of the joys of spring hiking — along with the lack of biting bugs — is the wildflowers that all seem to bloom at once, like these spring beauties poking their heads through the leaf litter. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris.
It's May in the Northland, which means the annual ritual of walking outside on a beautiful day and then immediately walking back inside to put on a coat and hat has begun. For those of us on the South Shore this also means opening up the house on a hot day and closing all the windows an hour later because the wind changed and now the entire house is freezing. For all the annoyance, a cold, dry day is terrific weather for getting out and enjoying our local hiking trails before the heat and humidity of summer set in.
I hinted at this week's feature, the Penokee Mountain trail system, a couple of weeks ago. This ski-trail loop is well situated for the snow-free seasons and it's worth exploring when the trees aren't leafed all the way out because there are some nice views of the surrounding hills along the south side of the trail loop. It's easily accessible just west of Mellen on Highway GG, with a visible roadside trailhead and clear signs. The trailhead itself is worth a shout-out. It's a very nice little spot with a pit toilet, picnic table and maps of the trail system and segments of the North Country Trail that meet up with the ski loop at the east end of the parking area. There's a boardwalk and staircase up to an overlook of the Penokees with interpretive signs about the geological history of the area.
