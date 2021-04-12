Volunteers turned out Saturday to tidy up and groom Ashland’s ballparks in preparation for summer Little League games. Crews raked and smoothed infields, raked up remaining fall leaves and got the diamonds in shape.

The work was done just in time for Saturday’s try-outs for teams, which saw kids fielding grounders, taking relays from the outfield and otherwise showcasing their skills for coaches.

