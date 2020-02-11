A sign near the trailhead of the Gil Larsen Nature Trail off Washington Street on Bayfield’s north side describes the Flood of ’42 that swept down today’s Big Ravine Preserve and through the city. Bayfield has received approval to make improvements at the Larsen trailhead and Meyers-Olson Road access.
Bayfield is reviewing a draft of recommended expansion and improvement plans of Big Ravine Preserve trails and if funding comes through, work may be able to start this summer.
Will Krift, owner of Trails Anonymous in Ashland, ventured into the preserve last fall and laid out plans to improve and stabilize existing social trails connecting city streets and the Iron Bridge to the Gil Larsen Nature Trail.
