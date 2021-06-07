In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, a protester is suspended at the top of a tepee erected outside Wells Fargo in downtown Minneapolis during a protest against Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
SOLWAY, Minn. (AP) — Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline were planning large protests in northern Minnesota Monday as the Canadian-based company geared up for a final construction push.
Organizers said they expected hundreds of people to participate in the “Treaty People Gathering,” which they are billing as the largest show of resistance yet to the project. They planned to march to the headwaters of the Mississippi River, one of the water crossings for the pipeline, where they would deliver speeches and participate in organized civil disobedience.
