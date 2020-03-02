Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office cited distracted driving as the possible cause of a one-vehicle rollover at about 1:50 p.m. on Monday on Highway 63 in the town of Kelly.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a northbound pickup truck went off the road into the right-side ditch. When the driver over-corrected the turn to return to the highway, he lost control of the truck, and it crossed over the southbound lane, struck a large snow bank and overturned onto its roof.
