Rollover Bayfield County

A pickup truck rolled over on Monday afternoon on Highway 63 in Bayfield County.

 Bayfield County Sheriff's Office

Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office cited distracted driving as the possible cause of a one-vehicle rollover at about 1:50 p.m. on Monday on Highway 63 in the town of Kelly.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a northbound pickup truck went off the road into the right-side ditch. When the driver over-corrected the turn to return to the highway, he lost control of the truck, and it crossed over the southbound lane, struck a large snow bank and overturned onto its roof.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments