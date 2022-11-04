...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Phillip Dewey Bergquist, 32, Fargo, died October 30, 2022. He is survived by his father Paul Bergquist Detroit Lakes MN, mother Ellie Bergquist Ashland, son Henry Berger Ashland, brother John Bergquist Detroit Lakes MN, and his grandmother Donna Phillips Port Orange, Fl. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Tessie & Dewey Bergquist Fargo ND, and George Phillips Drummond Wi.
Phillip was born in Ashland, Wisconsin November 11th, 1989, graduating from Ashland High School in 2008. He worked at Dairy Queen and El Dorado Restaurant in Ashland. Phillip played Little League Baseball with the Ashland Brewers, loved to play the piano and enjoyed skateboarding and bicycling. There will be a Memorial Gathering at Saron Lutheran Church in Ashland on Saturday Nov. 12th at 2 PM for friends and family.
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Bergquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
