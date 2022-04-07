Philip Ernest Tetzner, 91, Washburn, died March 30, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center, Ashland. He said that Philip was spelled with one L. He was born on Feb. 3, 1931, to Ernest and Lillian (Poehler) Tetzner.

At the age of 12, he got his driver’s license and began delivering bottled milk in Washburn. Philip attended Progress School before attending Ondossagon High School, graduating in 1948. He followed Beverly to Minneapolis and they married on October 26, 1949. When Phil’s father was ill, he and Beverly returned to Washburn to run the family farm where the couple worked side by side raising their six children and growing the farm with the help of his wonderful children, to what it is today. Milk sold in plastic bags, lots of animals and a robotic milking machine.

