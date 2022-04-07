...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Philip Ernest Tetzner, 91, Washburn, died March 30, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center, Ashland. He said that Philip was spelled with one L. He was born on Feb. 3, 1931, to Ernest and Lillian (Poehler) Tetzner.
At the age of 12, he got his driver’s license and began delivering bottled milk in Washburn. Philip attended Progress School before attending Ondossagon High School, graduating in 1948. He followed Beverly to Minneapolis and they married on October 26, 1949. When Phil’s father was ill, he and Beverly returned to Washburn to run the family farm where the couple worked side by side raising their six children and growing the farm with the help of his wonderful children, to what it is today. Milk sold in plastic bags, lots of animals and a robotic milking machine.
