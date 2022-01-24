My name is Champagne, and I am pretty sure that is French for “Ever so unique and beautiful kitty”! In fact, can you guess what my special color pattern is called? I’m sure you can’t, so I will just tell you. I am a Snowshoe Van. Yes, indeed! The “Van” part is because I am mostly white with dramatic color points (on my elegant twitchy tail and my perky little ears). The “Snowshoe” part comes from the striking combination of my paws of snowy white and my eyes of January sky-blue. Did you know that champagne is just wine that has been fermented a second time, and that’s what makes all those fizzy bubbles? Somebody claims to have counted all the bubbles in a typical bottle of champagne and they say there are 49 million of them. That might be amazing to some people, but hardly as amazing as a kitty as sui generis (that’s French Latin for “totally unique”) as me. So if you would like to meet a kitty who would love to add some bubbly to your life, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Champagne!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS Shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
