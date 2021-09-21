Pet of the Week

Hi, friends! I’m named Evening Primrose. That’s a flower, in case you didn’t know. The evening primrose is special because its flowers open late in the day and stay open all night so people like to plant them in what they call a moon garden. That’s a garden you admire at night. Did you know that kitties have special night-time abilities, too? When it is dark in our house and everyone else is asleep, we can still see pretty well, so we can go use the litterbox without turning the lights on. That’s a super power worth having! And did you know that the evening primrose plant has all kinds of special healing abilities? People who know about herbs can use it to help sore throats, tummy problems, lady troubles, skin rashes, and other issues. Me, I can mostly help heal loneliness with my sweet nature and great companionship skills. In fact, I can be the best company of all because I love attention but I am also comfy with a bit of alone time. But here is the best thing of all about the flower I am named after: in olden times, good fairies would collect dew from the evening primrose flowers and use it to make magic love potions! So if you would like to meet a kitty who knows how to be your perfect companion in the daytime or nighttime, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Evening Primrose!
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.