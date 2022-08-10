Penny Ann Nelson Newman (70) passed away at her home in Kanab, Utah surrounded by loving family and friends on July 28, 2022.

She was born July 22, 1952 to Kenneth Eugene and Frances Helen (Nelsen) Nelson in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She had one brother, the late Kenneth E. Nelson, Jr.

