Up here on the South Shore, we have this pretty interesting feature called the Fish Creek slough. It's one of several freshwater estuaries in the area that flow into Lake Superior. The abnormally high lake levels in recent years have rendered the black ash tree swamps in the Fish Creek slough a dead zone (which may have been inevitable thanks to the encroaching emerald ash borer, but that's another column). This spring the lower water levels have led to an apparent increase in waterfowl in the slough, including a pair of trumpeter swans that seems to have settled in to breed and is visible from Highway 2. Another exciting find along the slough has been a group of migrating American white pelicans that spent much of the month of May where the creek enters the lake. These enormous fish-eaters are on their way to breeding grounds in Canada or the northern Plains, but they're always a delight to see when they stop by on their journey.
American white pelicans are one of the largest and heaviest North American birds. They're bigger than bald eagles and despite their ungainly proportions are lovely in flight, where they soar on their 9-feet-wide, black-tipped wings. They spend their winters mostly along the Gulf and Pacific coasts and also have a couple of year-round colonies in South Texas and central Mexico. No other bird looks like a pelican and they can only be mistaken for something else when they're in the air. Look for the huge head and distinctive pouched bill; the only other U.S. pelican is the much smaller brown pelican and you won't see them around here. There are about 60 breeding colonies of white pelicans ranging from northern Alberta to various spots in the Pacific Northwest, northern plains, and intermountain West. They can be seen all over Wisconsin during the spring and fall migration.
