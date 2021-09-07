...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Caption: My view on our trip down the Namekagon River always included my bow paddler, our portage pack, and the lovely river itself. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
Cool water flowed around my ankles as I peered through shifting, shimmering sun specks at the river’s surface. Small, white ovals among the gravel on the river bottom caught my eye, and I submerged my waterproof camera to get a better look. But my wrists and hands disturbed the invisible current, and the added turbulence picked up the tiny mussel shell and tumbled it downstream.
As I stood up and straightened my back, my gaze also headed downstream to where the river slid around a corner. My partner and I had stopped on this shallow gravel bar to stretch our legs during a 20-mile-long day of paddling on the Namekagon River. We’d planned this two-night trip at the last minute in order to replace our annual trip to the Boundary Waters. Due to severe drought and extreme fire danger in northern Minnesota, the entire wilderness had been closed to visitors.
