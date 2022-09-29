Paul R. Smith, 86 of Iron River, WI died on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He went on to be with his wife, “Finn” for their 60th wedding anniversary.

Paul was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Siren, WI to Ruth and Phillip Smith. He was a US Army Veteran.

