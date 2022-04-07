...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Paul Nicholas Yokanovich, age 82, entered into the arms of Jesus peacefully at home in Ashland on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Paul was born December 14, 1939 in South St. Paul, the son of Nicholas and Margaret (Hubley) Yokanovich. A little car ride at a bowling alley began his relationship with Adrienne, and they were married on February 2, 1962. Paul worked in the meat-packing industry with Armour / Conagra. The family moved a number of times throughout his career, and after retirement, Paul and Adrienne came to Lake Namakagon in June of 1998. In 2018, they moved to Ashland, WI.
