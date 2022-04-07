Paul Nicholas Yokanovich, age 82, entered into the arms of Jesus peacefully at home in Ashland on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Paul was born December 14, 1939 in South St. Paul, the son of Nicholas and Margaret (Hubley) Yokanovich. A little car ride at a bowling alley began his relationship with Adrienne, and they were married on February 2, 1962. Paul worked in the meat-packing industry with Armour / Conagra. The family moved a number of times throughout his career, and after retirement, Paul and Adrienne came to Lake Namakagon in June of 1998. In 2018, they moved to Ashland, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Yokanovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments