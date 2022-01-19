Paul Jerome Visocky Larson was born on Thanksgiving Day November 28, 1959 in Ashland, Wisconsin. He graduated from Ripon High School in 1978. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. His best buddy was Sparky, his 100-pound golden retriever. He loved jeeps & trucks. He belonged to Trail Gators, Inc., 4 Wheelers of Mid Wisconsin and United 4-Wheel Drive Association. He was employed by Menasha Corp. in Green Lake, WI and D & S Manufacturing in Black River Falls.
Paul is survived by his mother, Karen Perington, sister Peggy (Jerry) Armson, brothers Lloyd, Mike, Scott, step-brother Jeff Perington, step-sister Denise Perington. Nieces & nephews, Jason Perington, Michelle (Roger) Velie & family, John Koenig, Cassandra & McKenzie Larson, Ryan, Eric & Wade Larson, Robert Hughes, Phoebe Leonard, Traci Schlegel and all their families. He is also survived by his friends (and dialysis chauffeurs) Scott Abbott & Gary Olson, Blake Teschner & family, special cousins, Patti, Lynne and Danny Martin. Paul is preceded in death by his father Francis Visocky, his adoptive father Lloyd Larson, and his step-father Bill Perington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.