Paul Jerome Visocky Larson was born on Thanksgiving Day November 28, 1959 in Ashland, Wisconsin. He graduated from Ripon High School in 1978. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. His best buddy was Sparky, his 100-pound golden retriever. He loved jeeps & trucks. He belonged to Trail Gators, Inc., 4 Wheelers of Mid Wisconsin and United 4-Wheel Drive Association. He was employed by Menasha Corp. in Green Lake, WI and D & S Manufacturing in Black River Falls.

Paul is survived by his mother, Karen Perington, sister Peggy (Jerry) Armson, brothers Lloyd, Mike, Scott, step-brother Jeff Perington, step-sister Denise Perington. Nieces & nephews, Jason Perington, Michelle (Roger) Velie & family, John Koenig, Cassandra & McKenzie Larson, Ryan, Eric & Wade Larson, Robert Hughes, Phoebe Leonard, Traci Schlegel and all their families. He is also survived by his friends (and dialysis chauffeurs) Scott Abbott & Gary Olson, Blake Teschner & family, special cousins, Patti, Lynne and Danny Martin. Paul is preceded in death by his father Francis Visocky, his adoptive father Lloyd Larson, and his step-father Bill Perington.

