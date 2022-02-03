Paul Arthur Bernier, 73, of Washburn, passed away at home on January 27, 2022. He was born on January 15, 1949, in Mendota, MN, the son of Thomas R. and Pearl (Shelton) Bernier.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Evy (Mark) Ebinal, Adam (Brittany Kipp) Bernier, and Ben Bernier; step-son, Lance (Kendal Vaughn) Seiffert; brothers, Thomas J. (Brenda) Bernier, David (Nancy) Bernier, John Bernier, and James Bernier; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Jeannette Bernier.

