Sitting here as the weather bottoms out to below zero — don’t even talk to me about wind chill — I’m struck by a single thought: there are athletes right now commuting at least an hour to go to practice. It might be Ashland to Hayward. Could be Hurley or Northwestern to Ashland. How about Washburn to Duluth? Trust me, they’re out there. And then I recall the immortal words of basketball great Allen Iverson: “Practice? We’re talking about practice?” Which brings me to area athletes, and the grit it takes to do sports up here.
Take the Ashland Oredockers boys hockey team, for example. With nine athletes commuting from Hurley, a (literally, in winter) cool 40 miles away, and another player from Northwestern, an even chillier 45 miles, it’s remarkable in some ways that Ashland has a hockey team at all. Not to be frozen out, three players from Ashland — Mikayla Bigo, Hailey Olby and Trista Bolz — ride nearly 60 miles to make practices and games for the Hayward girls hockey team. About which all I can say is: “Are you kidding me?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.