Sitting here as the weather bottoms out to below zero — don’t even talk to me about wind chill — I’m struck by a single thought: there are athletes right now commuting at least an hour to go to practice. It might be Ashland to Hayward. Could be Hurley or Northwestern to Ashland. How about Washburn to Duluth? Trust me, they’re out there. And then I recall the immortal words of basketball great Allen Iverson: “Practice? We’re talking about practice?” Which brings me to area athletes, and the grit it takes to do sports up here.

Take the Ashland Oredockers boys hockey team, for example. With nine athletes commuting from Hurley, a (literally, in winter) cool 40 miles away, and another player from Northwestern, an even chillier 45 miles, it’s remarkable in some ways that Ashland has a hockey team at all. Not to be frozen out, three players from Ashland — Mikayla Bigo, Hailey Olby and Trista Bolz — ride nearly 60 miles to make practices and games for the Hayward girls hockey team. About which all I can say is: “Are you kidding me?”

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments