We just passed the winter solstice and reports are coming in from bird people around the Northland of the arrival of many of our winter friends. The evening grosbeaks are starting to arrive in the Bayfield County towns of Mason and Sanborn. So far it hasn't been a very active season for snowy owls and some of the ones that have arrived have been in poor health, but an Ashland birder reported one around Maslowski Beach and the Fish Creek slough this week! So keep an eye out for this traveler: maybe he or she will even hang out at the Daily Press building like the one that was here two years ago.
Another cool bird that visits in winter along the South Shore is starting to move in: the pine grosbeak. Pictures of these big finches crowding platform feeders are showing up on social media from around the area. Pine grosbeaks have similar coloring — gray and pink — to some more common birds we see, including purple finches and house finches. But the resemblance ends there because pine grosbeaks are much larger — almost as big as robins, and just as plump and big-chested. And the females have yellowish heads and rumps that set them apart from other finches. Most of the time when we see them, they'll be in flocks of up to 15 birds either at a food source or picking up grit on a roadside. Like other winter irrupters, we'll see more of them following a few good breeding years in the far north, when their greater numbers lead them to search further south for more food and less competition.
