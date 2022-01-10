Ice fishing

The Ashland Oredockers ice fishing team’s Jacob Neff caught the biggest fish of the Panfish Bonanza hosted by Chequamegon High School. Teams of five had to catch five bluegill, five perch, and 10 crappie, with total length winning. Ashland’s three teams in the field missed out on some crappies, according to coach Brad Gingras, which provided the only setback for an otherwise successful day of fishing. (Contributed photo)

