The Ashland Oredockers ice fishing team’s Jacob Neff caught the biggest fish of the Panfish Bonanza hosted by Chequamegon High School. Teams of five had to catch five bluegill, five perch, and 10 crappie, with total length winning. Ashland’s three teams in the field missed out on some crappies, according to coach Brad Gingras, which provided the only setback for an otherwise successful day of fishing. (Contributed photo)
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.