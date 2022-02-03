Pamela J. Carlson, age 70, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, WI. Pamela was born on March 9, 1951 in La Crosse, the daughter of Robert and Fern (Piepenhagen) Traister.
At this time there will be no service, the family will hold a private memorial this summer.
